Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:14 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville is considering pickle ball as one option for the Sooner Park tennis courts when they are modified but there are barriers, such as parking and access control, that could sideline or eliminate the decision completely.

Originally, a pickle ball court was planned as one of two modifications to the tennis courts at Johnstone Park, near the Richard Cane YMCA, but after the city received a significant number of residents' comments about putting pickle ball at Sooner Park, the city's Engineering and Planning staff decided to consider both locations. No time-frame has been set for a decision.