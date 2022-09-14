Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:11 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

The sun is shining a little brigher and a little farther across Unity Square green space since the City of Bartlesville removed the mighty oak tree that was once near the parking lot area where food trucks usually park. The tree had offered shade for picknickers at the Square but now they'll need to bring their own shade.

According to CITY BEAT newsletter, Parks Department Supervisor Bobby Robinson said the tree had to be removed due to decaying wood on the north side of it, which presented a safety hazard for anyone who sat near it. Robinson said the city first noticed decay about two years ago but tried valiantly to save the tree from destruction. Recently, it became clear the tree was beyond salvation so down it came.

Robinson estimates the tree was at least 30 years old.