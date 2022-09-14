Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

The free CONSTITUTION ALIVE course, hosted by Billie Roane, will begin on Thursday, September 15, 6:15pm-8:30pm at the Bartlesville Public Library in Meeting Room C located on the main floor. The class is being sponsored by the Washington County GOP .

Roane says it is vital that every American knows their rights and understands how to defend those rights for themselves, their family, and the entire country. That is why the Constitution Alive! Course exists - to give you a comprehensive understanding of every part of our nation's governing document in an easy-to-understand, fun, and entertaining manner!

This course goes deep, article-by-article through the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. You will learn about executive orders, recess appointments, the Electoral College, the powers of Congress and the President, freedom of religion, and much more.

Roanes tells us you can follow along with America's Constitution expert Rick Green and renowned historian David Barton as they give you an incredible deep dive into the document that is the cornerstone of our American liberty!