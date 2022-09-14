Posted: Sep 14, 2022 6:55 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 6:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

Vinita is well-known for being a favorite stop on Historic Route 66 because it features a variety of shops and events that celebrate the roadway and its importance to traveling through the Midwest. After a $5 million investment by the Cherokee Nation into creating a welcome center, Vinita is now known as a gateway to the Cherokee Reservation.

The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center is located at 953 Illinois Avenue in a 9400 square foot , two-story building that is situated on 8 acres overlooking Route 66. The Center is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. Included in the center is a gift shop, exhibition gallery, a Nativr cuisine cafe, and space that can be rented for cultural classes and events.