Posted: Sep 13, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 1:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

Amidst an increase in violence and mental health breakdowns recorded across the country, law enforcement agencies are issuing appeals to residents to speak up and report anything that seems peculiar in their neighborhood or city.

At a recent Community Meeting held by the Bartlesville Police Department, questions were asked by citizens on what constitutes a call to 911 versus just a call to the regular telephone number. Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry said that a person should use 911 when it is a true emergency, even if it is not a criminal act. There is no retribution for using 911 if the resident feels there is danger directed at them or at another person when the call is made. Using the quip, "When in doubt, give a shout!" Sgt Ickleberry stressed that the police want to help with all situations as they occur in the community.

A resident can also choose to call the regular dispatch number of their local city police department. In Bartlesville, that number is 918-338-4001.