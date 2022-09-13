Posted: Sep 13, 2022 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 10:35 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday during their regularly scheduled meetings and agreed to sign a franchise agreement with Cox Communications. This agreement is set for ONLY DISTRICT 2.

It is meant to help the rural areas have better access to better internet connection. This will come in handy for kids and adults who need to work on homework or do meetings from a remote especially with colder weather and flu season right around the corner.