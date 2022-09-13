Posted: Sep 13, 2022 8:55 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 8:55 AM

Victoria Edwards

Woolaroc Museum & Preserve is inviting all equestrians and just plain horse riders to its annual Fall Trail RIde, to be held on Saturday, Septemner 17 beginning at 10 am. Riders will cover approximately 15 miles of terrain that is rarely seen by the general public. While riding, it is likely you will see buffalo, elk, deer, and longhorn cattle as well as small woodlands creatures in their natural habitats.

There are also activities for non-riders who want to accompany their friends and family but not on horseback. Non-riders can visit the Lodge and Museum to view a collection of colorful Navajo blankets or the finest collection of Colt firearms that exists in the United States. There are also art pieces by Remington, Leigh and Russell.

Ticket prices include lunch and dinner for riders. Pre-registration has closed but you can still pay at the gate on the day of the event. You can get full details of the ride by reading the brochure that is found at Woolaroc.org.

(Photo Courtesy of Woolaroc Museum & Preserve)