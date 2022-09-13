Posted: Sep 13, 2022 8:39 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 8:39 AM

Victoria Edwards

The annual CommUNITY FEST is scheduled for September 17 this year from 4 to 10 pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The event will feature cultural groups performing on the green, food trucks in the parking lot, and musical groups on stage. For a complete list of activities, go to the FACEBOOk of Unity Square-Bartlesville.

All events are FREE to attendees.