Sep 13, 2022
CommUNITY Fest to be Sept 17 at Unity Square
Victoria Edwards
The annual CommUNITY FEST is scheduled for September 17 this year from 4 to 10 pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.
The event will feature cultural groups performing on the green, food trucks in the parking lot, and musical groups on stage. For a complete list of activities, go to the FACEBOOk of Unity Square-Bartlesville.
All events are FREE to attendees.
