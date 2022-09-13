News
Regional News
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 4:57 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 4:57 AM
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Brian Kline
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
Chief Kitterman asks that you do not chase or engage these individuals, rather call 911immediately and file a report as soon as possible. With your help, the Chief says reporting these incidents will help stop such actions before they lead to someone being injured. If you have any information about who is behind the incidents please call the Police Department at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
« Back to News