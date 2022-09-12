Posted: Sep 12, 2022 1:37 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 1:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday. They approved several items on the docket but failed to agree on the new Annex building.

This week’s concern was about if the District Attorney’s office will also be moved into the Annex building when it is eventually built.

The reason for concern is because workers voiced their concerns about inmates being moved where their paths are crossed along with the workers. This follows with a comment saying the inmates outnumbered police officers roughly 20-to-one.

Everyone who voiced his or her opinion on the subject agreed something needed to be changed to ensure the safety of the employees.

The item was tabled for another week while more details are being worked out. The county commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the women’s building at the fairgrounds and is open to the public.