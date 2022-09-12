Posted: Sep 12, 2022 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 11:47 AM

Tom Davis

On this week's episode of CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey recapped last week's city council meeting highlighted by the report from a paid consultant regarding the $17-million cost of refurbishing the First Christian Church and making it a conference center along with the decision by the ad hoch committee to not go through with the plan and seek other options

City Clerk Jason Munninger then announced that the city sales tax collection outpacsed last year's collection at this time-up 3% over last September or $55,000.

Micheal Richardson with the Bartlesville Airport announced the fly-in coming this month. The 5th All Bellanca Fly In held in the beautiful Osage Hills at Bartlesville, Oklahoma (KBVO). The actual arrival date is Thursday, September 22nd, when the majority of the aircraft arrive and continuing thru departures on Sunday, the 25th, 2022. The public partion is on Saturday with a simple lunch avaiable for purchase by the Bartlesville Lions Club.

Fire Chief Davis Topping talked about the new fire truck with the 100 + foot snorkel/ladder that is coming to Bartlesville after the city council approved the purchase. The new truck replaced the one that has been used since the mid-1970's.