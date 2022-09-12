Posted: Sep 12, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,050 contribution to St. John Catholic School.

Arvest relationship banker Esme Reyes and consumer loan advisor Josh Fields presented the check to St. John Catholic School principal Cristel Miller.

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help St. John School provide quality education for students at all levels,” said Fields.

The funds from the donation will be used for reading remediation materials for the school’s Dyslexia program. In addition, the funds will also provide program materials for the middle school Robotics team.

“It is a blessing to have such strong support from our community partners like the Arvest Foundation to help our children grow and learn,” said Miller.

St. John Catholic School has been providing faith-based quality education in Bartlesville since it was founded in 1912. The school offers a traditional academic curriculum designed to challenge each student. With students from three years old to eighth grade, the school has an emphasis on literacy, critical thinking and problem solving.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.