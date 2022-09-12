Posted: Sep 12, 2022 8:14 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 8:14 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Northern Oklahoma local section of American Chemical Society (ACS) has announced on its website that the 65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting will be held in Bartlesville on October 8 at the Phillips 66 Research Center on Highway 60 at Highway 123. The theme of this year's conference is Sustainable and Transformative Chemistry.

ACS is seeking researchers in our region who are interested in submitting abtracts for oral and poster-based presentations. If interested, researchers muct contact ACS by Friday, September 23 to submit their proposals for consideration. The website for ACS lists eight areas of chemical research that can be used as the basis for the presentation. There are also directions on the website on how to submit an abstract.

You can attend the ACS meeting even if you do not submit a proposal. Registration for the meeeting closes on September 30 and you must register online at the ACS site.