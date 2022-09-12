Posted: Sep 12, 2022 7:50 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 7:50 AM

Victoria Edwards

If you were one of the many people who turned to pre-boxed meals being delivered to your home during COVID, and you have continued to receive those meals due to the convenience of it, you will need to pay attention to this news story.

HELLO FRESH, one of the leading retailers of home-delivery meals, has been found to have ground beef that is contaminated with E.Coli in meals that were delivered between July 2-21. Although most people may have already eaten the beef, the U.S. Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Services is concerned that some may have frozen the beef for later use so they issued a public health alert over the weekend to throw the meat away immediately.

If you are unsure if the meat you have qualifies, you can visit the USDA's website to check the EST codes that are printed on the side of the meat packages.