News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 6:42 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 7:45 AM
Bartlesville Police Keeps the Peace at Pride Event
Victoria Edwards/Tom Davis
Social media sites were buzzing with the events that occurred Friday night surrounding the Pride event at the Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Bartlesville Police were on hand to assure that crowds did not become violent.
According to most social media postings, the overarching issue seemed to be the drag queen show that was included in this year's event rather than the actual event itself. Organizers of the event had billed it as "family-friendly" but protestors claimed it the drag show was going to expose children to something "rated R."
« Back to News