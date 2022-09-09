Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:15 PM

Victoria Edwards

Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School.

About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school -- attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the school to celebrate achieveing 110 years. Attendees then joined the school's faculty and students in the gymnasium where a presentation was given by Sandra Kent, Executive Director of Oklahoma A+ School Institute of UCO, that included a video of the teachers at their workshop and a banner acknowledging their achievement.

Principal Crystal Miller said the school applied for the designation because the staff wanted to bring more creative instruction into the school's curriculum.

After making the presentation, Kent explained the process and why St John Catholic School was chosen for the recognition.