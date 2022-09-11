Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

Beginning September 11, new bass fishing rules will take effect to help improve the overall health of the population of bass in our state lakes.

The new rules allow for a fisherman to keepa total of six bass that are a combination of both large-mouth and small-mouth bass but only one can be over 16 inches long.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife & Conservation changed the rules earlier this year and printed them in the 2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting Regulations Guide but some fishermen are still confused so ODWC issued a reminder ahead of the implementation date.

A companion rule allows bass fishing tournaments to apply for an exemption from the limits.