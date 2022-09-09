Posted: Sep 09, 2022 1:54 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 1:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation held its annual Cherokee Nation Holiday Awards this past week and at the banquet six tribal citizens and three tribal organizations were recognized with spcial awards for their service to the Cherokee Nation. Awards were given out by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner on behalf of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

The Medal of Patriotism Award was given to Winifred Dudley and to Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice Rex Earl Starr. Both individuals served in the military.

The Statesmanship Award was given to Frankie Hargis for helping to shape public policy that made the Cherokee Nation more secure in its legal rights as tribal citizens.

The Community Leadership Individual Award was given to Patty Riley Reeder and to Lyndon Emberton for their embodiment of Cherokee Nation values in their careers. Reeder was recently inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Emberton established pilot programs for increasing employment and decreasing poverty.

The Community Leadership Community Awards were given People Community Center, Inc. for its work on stopping vandalism in the community of Bowlin Springs; to Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization for its food drives during the COVID-19 pandemic; and to Cherokees of Puget Sound/Washington State for creating online opportunities for Cherokee citizens to participate in social and educational forums that support learning and retaining the Cherokee language.