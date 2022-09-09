Posted: Sep 09, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 9:15 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m.

Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Barnsdall Nursing Home and Holden Septic Services

You can listen to previous interviews that you may have missed at Bartlesvilleradio.com