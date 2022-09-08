Posted: Sep 08, 2022 11:46 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 11:46 AM

Victoria Edwards

This week, Arvest Foundation presented a $2000 check to the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 130 wreaths the group will lay on Veterans in December in White Rose Cemetary, the only city-owned cemetary in Bartlesville.

The check was presented by Arvest Loan Manager David Nickel and Security Specialist James Auschwitz, both veterans themselves, to Gloria Hollis, Deb Cook and Donna Copeland, DAR members.

The local DAR is raising funds to lay a wreath on all 800 Veterans graves at White Rose Cemetary. Live wreaths cost $15 each and are obtained thorugh Wreaths Across America, an organization that seeks to remember, honor, and educate future generations about the sacrifices made by our military. DAR participates with WAA as part of its goals of historica peservation, education and patriotism.

Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create postive change for others throughout the region served by the foundation.