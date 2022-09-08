Posted: Sep 08, 2022 9:25 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 9:25 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m.

Thursday’s royalty interviews McKenna Bryant and her escort Cooper Hill. McKenna is the daughter of Sayre and Chance Bryant. Cooper is the son of Ashlee Soto and Tony Hill.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Barnsdall Nursing Home. Friday is Spirit Day at Barnsdall High School

You can listen to previous interviews that you may have missed at Bartlesvilleradio.com