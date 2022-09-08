Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:49 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:49 AM

Victoria Edwards

September 9 will be a special day for St John Catholic School in Bartlesville as it celebrates 110 years of providing education to local residents. Faculty and students will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the lobby of the school where pictures will be taken with local dignitaries. The ceremony begins at 9:45 am.

Following the ribbon-cutting, an assembly will be held where the Oklahoma A+ School Institute Network will present a banner that signifies the school as one of their top schools. A video presentation of the history of the school and a pep rally will round out the events for the celebration.