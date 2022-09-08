Posted: Sep 08, 2022 8:33 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 8:33 AM

Victoria Edwards

As the FBI continues to investigate the shooting over Labor Day that involved students enrolled at the high school in the city of Tahlequah, a decision was made by the Superintendent of the district to extend distance learning for students who attend THS and Central schools. The extension will be through Monday, September 12. An announcement was made on the district's website.