Posted: Sep 08, 2022 4:21 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.

Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists include:

Other attractions this week at the Free Fair include everything from the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert.