News
Washington County
Posted: Sep 08, 2022 4:21 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 10:36 AM
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.
Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists include:
Other attractions this week at the Free Fair include everything from the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert.
Listen for our live broadcasts Thursday and Friday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1 brought to you by Arvest Bank, Mid America Farm and Ranch, Union State Bank, Nowata Ranch Supply, Roman's Outdoor Power, Bartnet IP, Totel CSI, Triangle Serum and American Heritage Beff Company.
« Back to News