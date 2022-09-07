Posted: Sep 07, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 2:31 PM

Victoria Edwards

The extreme heat, combined with earlier winter snows this year, have done a number on monay sidewalks in Bartlesville. Cracks and holes are beginning to appear on sidewalks across the city and questions are being asked by residents on who is responsible for repairs.

Assistant Community Development Director, Greg Collins, answered that question in a recent post by th city on social media. Collins says it is the responsibility of the property owner on which the sidewalk resides to repair any chunks, cracks or other deformities that could cause a person walking on it to fall or become injured.

Collins also stated that properties without sidewalks might be required to install one at the property owner's expense if there is new home construction or significant remodeling of an existing home on the property.