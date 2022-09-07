Posted: Sep 07, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 2:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

Paragon Contractors of Tulsa has been awarded the parking lot upgrades for Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Soccer Fields. The two areas are located on Adams Boulevard near the corner of Silver Lake Road and the Lee Lake Complex.

The project was originally approved as part of the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election. Initial cost of the project was estimated at a little over $500,000 but the amount increased recently due to inflation. Paragon Contractors had the lowest bid at $588,501. Additional funding for the project will come from unallocated 2018 G.O. Bond funds and from the Sales Tax Park Funds.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.