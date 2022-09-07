Posted: Sep 07, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited area seniors to explore the many courses OLLI has to offer.

There are no requirements. All you need is to be an adult with an interest in continuing your educational experiences and engaging with others. Membership required to enroll in courses.