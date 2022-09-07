Posted: Sep 07, 2022 6:21 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 6:22 AM

City Beat / Tom Davis

The cost of converting the former First Christian Church building into a conference center would come at a cost of $17 million, according to feasibility study conducted by consultant group Hunden Partners.

FCC had planned to donate the facility to the City of Bartlesville in hopes that it would be converted into a conference center that would maintain the architectural integrity of the building. In June, the council executed a lease agreement with FCC that allowed the City to take over operations and maintenance of the facility.

The council also executed an agreement with Hunden Partners to perform a feasibility study for a possible conference center in Bartlesville. The FCC site was to be considered as a possible location for the center.

The study, a reported in City Beat, concluded recently, and the council heard a summary of the results during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday:

There is an unmet demand for a small to medium sized conference center in Bartlesville

The FCC site is preferred based on its location and accessibility to other walkable amenities

A partial demolition that preserves the sanctuary combined with new construction was deemed to be the most cost-effective way to meet all objectives

The cost to convert the FCC building is high, at an estimated $17 million.

The new conference center is estimated to run at about a $200,000 deficit per year that would need to be offset by some other funding source (lodging tax, general revenues, etc.)

An ad hoc committee comprised of Vice Mayor Jim Curd, City Manager Mike Bailey, Community Development Director Lisa Beeman, Engineering Director Micah Siemers, CFO Jason Muninger, Community Center Director Val Callaghan, Visit Bartlesville Director Maria Swindell-Gus and former City Council member Alan Gentges reviewed the report and met to discuss recommendations to the council.

"The ad hoc committee believes that tax increases for both ad valorem and lodging tax would be necessary to build and operate the facility, and we do not believe that now is the best time to pursue this project," Curd said. "Due to this, we do not recommend building a conference center at this time."

Curd said the group, recognizing the importance of the building to the Community Center, Price Tower, Tower Center campus, and the potential for a future conference center/hotel development, believes there are other possibilities for the site that could contribute to and "enhance the Tower Center Arts District at this time."

"As such, we recommend that the City maintain possession of the building and issue a Request for Proposals for interested parties who would like to lease the building from the City," he said. "Proposals should demonstrate that they meet a community need and that the proposed use of the facility would not hamper or damage the development of Tower Center Arts District."

Staff will issue Requests for Proposals for other potential uses of the facility, which will include the additional conditions:

The City will agree to contribute $2 million to the renovation of the facility pending passage of the next G.O. Bond.

Tenant will agree to a triple net lease that covers utilities, operations, insurance, and maintenance of the facility.

Tenant will agree to a lease term that matches the repayment term of the G.O. bonds that will be used to renovate the building.

"We believe that this approach will allow the City to explore options for the facility that preserve it for current and future uses while offsetting the City’s financial obligation to maintain the facility," Curd said

If no acceptable proposals are received, City Staff will return to the council to reexamine options for the building. Staff will begin drafting the RFPs immediately, Curd said.

To view the study in its entirely, see www.cityofbartlesville.org

Source: City Beat