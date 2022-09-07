Posted: Sep 07, 2022 5:54 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2022 5:54 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville's Pathfinder trail system is now being patrolled by the police department's only community service and parking enforcement officer, Ray Raley.

According to City Beat, Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard says Raley is patrolling Pathfinder between his routes working parking enforcement, hitting some of the hot spots around Pathfinder where police have received complaints regarding homeless camps and other violations. He will provide information to Neighborhood Services and BPD patrol staff regarding any camps on City property so appropriate actions can be taken.