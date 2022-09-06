Posted: Sep 06, 2022 8:20 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 8:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

Ponca City has become the lastest city to achieve FIlm Friendly Certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO). Ponca City completed the requirements for applying for the certification in August and it is the first city in Kay County to achieve the designation.

In approving the certification, OF+MO pointed to the history of Ponca City being a backdrop in silent films in the 1920s to modern film releases such as the Scorcese film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Ponca City joins Bartlesville, who achieved the designation in February of this year, and Nowata, who achieved the designation a year ago.