Posted: Sep 06, 2022 8:03 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 8:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual bike challenge known as the "Osage Passage Gravel Ride & Camping Extravanga" is now open for registrations. The event will be held September 30 through October 2 this year and it is limited to 500 participants.

Sponsored by Tulsa Tough, Inc., the event is an extreme cycling course that challenges riders at four different levels as they ride on gravel and paved roads through various terrains on the John Zink Ranch in Skiatook. Each day also offers opportunities to camp and socialize with other cyclists and their families.

Registration closes at 5 pm on September 27 or when 500 people are registered, whichever comes first. You can register through the FACEBOOK page of Osage Passage Gravel Ride & Camping Extravanga.