Posted: Sep 06, 2022 7:57 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 7:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

In a recent letter to its customers, Oklahoma Natural Gas announced that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is seeking public input in writing regarding the price hike that ONG has requested approval on from OCC. Input must be sent by close of business day on September 30.

Back on August 4, OCC held a public meeting regarding ONG's price hike with the intention of making a decision by end of August but last week, OCC decided to postpone their decision as it sought further public opinion.

To submit your opinion, you can send an email to CS@occ.ok.gov or you can post a letter to Oklahoma Corporation Commission-Clerk, 2101 North Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73105. In the subject line for either letter, you must state the following: PUBLIC COMMENT FOR PUD 202200023.