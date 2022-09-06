Posted: Sep 06, 2022 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 7:51 PM

Chase McNutt

According to a source within the Nowata Police Department, five officers resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately. Bartlesville radio reached out to Nowata Police Chief Mike Mcelhany for comment, but he did not leave one at this time.

Our sister station in Coffeyville was able to speak with one of the officers who resigned, who will remain anonymous at this time. This is what he had to say about the situation.

We will have more information for you this week as the story develops.

