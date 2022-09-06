Posted: Sep 06, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 2:35 PM

Dalton Spence

Tune in to KPGM 99.1/1500 Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. to hear royalty interviews for Barnsdall High School. Tonight’s program will feature Tatum Silva and her escort James Johnson.

If you miss Tatum and James’s interviews or anyone else’s who has been featured, you can go to our homecoming page on Bartlesvilleradio.com.

Interviews will air throughout the week on KPGM 99.1/1500. Tuesday’s interviews are possible thanks to Performance Operating.