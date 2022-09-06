Posted: Sep 06, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 2:35 PM

Dalton Spence

Tune in to KPGM 99.1/1500 Tuesday at 5 p.m. to hear royalty interviews for Pawhuska High School. Tonight’s program will feature sophomores Keylee Radford and her escort Peyton Hunt. If you miss Keylee and Peyton’s interviews or anyone else’s who has been featured, you can go to our homecoming page on Bartlesvilleradio.com.

Interviews will air throughout the week on KPGM 99.1/1500. Tuesday’s interviews are possible thanks to Barnsdall Nursing Home.