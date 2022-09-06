Everything from “A Retrospective of Monte Toon” to "Waxing Poetic" to the "Community Festival," it is all happening at the Price Tower in September.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Deshane Atkins-Williams invited everyone to “A Retrospective of Monte Toon” from September 10 – November 18.

Art is Toon’s life-long career. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Art Education. He is also a graduate of Oklahoma State Technical Training Center in Graphic/Commercial Art. During his career in art, Toon has served as art teacher and freelance commercial artist. He retired in 2004 after serving 32 years as the Art Director and Graphic Designer for KTUL-TV, Channel 8, the ABC affiliate television station in Tulsa.. Toon is a Signature Member of the Kansas Watercolor Society.

Artist Reception: September 9 | 5:30pm – 7pm

Pre Art Night Meeting & Greet: September 13 | 6pm – 6:30pm

Art Night at Bartlesville Arts Association: September 13 | 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Workshop with Monte Toon at Bartlesville Arts Association: November 12 – 13

"Waxing Poetic" is Saturday, September 11th at Price Tower with Lori Roll.

We will explore the creative application of oil paint mixed with cold wax medium to create layers, textures, mark making and personal voice. Work can be abstract or representational. Lori provides all painting and multi-media supplies. After the introduction and demo, students will explore and paint! All levels are welcome. An understanding of design and color mixing is helpful. This dynamic class is limited to ten (10) participants to allow for one-on-one attention.

Lori Roll:

Lori sells her work and teaches at galleries and art centers in Oklahoma, Arizona and Maine. She became interested in the cold wax method due to the rich history, fluidity and textural possibilities of this expressive medium which is gaining popularity in the U.S. and abroad. Lori has studied with accomplished artists Pamela Caughey, Karen Stamper, Julie Snidle and Catherine Trapani.

Deshane also asked everyon to save the date for September 17th at the Tower Center at Unity Square CommUNITY Fest.

CommUNITY Fest will be Sept. 17 from 4 pm to 10 pm, with cultural groups on the green, food trucks in the parking lot and musical groups on Unity Stage from 6 pm to 10 pm.

In Early 2022 interested organizations and individuals came together to see if they could create an event that would allow our community to come together as a whole and celebrate the cultural diversity of that can be found in Bartlesville. These organizations and individuals have collaborated to bring CommUNITY Fest to our community in hopes that it will be a day of celebrating the culture that makes Bartlesville unique. Proformances will include Celtic, Genigans Finnegans Awake, Toast Masters from 4 pm to 6 pm, Delaware Dancers, Chinese New Year Dancers, Tulsa Kung Fu Demo from 6 pm to 7 pm, Branjae from 7 pm to 8 pm and Steve Castillo from 8 pm to 10 pm.

This is a free commUNITY event!

If you would like to feature your culture through dance, food, merchandise, theater, or visual art please apply through the ticket link. https://forms.gle/y4iwDAhufwYVruJr9

Don't forget the weekly events at the Price Tower with Trivia Night on Tuesday, Wine Wednesdays and Live Music on Thursdays.