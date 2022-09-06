Posted: Sep 06, 2022 2:40 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 2:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, September 6 through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.

Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently, Rebecca Moses told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!

Tuesday is move in day for the indoor exhibitors