Posted: Sep 02, 2022

Victoria Edwards

This week, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding sent nine requests for federal ARPA funding. Two of the requests will directly benefit our listening area.

The first request was for $38 million to add additional capacity and expanded behavioral health services to the new hospital that is eventually going to replace the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health. The Tulsa group is a frequent referral for Green Country area residents.

A second request was for $12 million that will be used with matching funds from tribal ARPA funding to create new water infrastructure in rural areas that border or exist on tribal lands. Many of the existing systems currently need upgrading to provide safe and reliable drinking water and waste management systems to citizens who live on or near the tribal lands.

The requests must be reviewed by the State Legislature when it reconvenes this Fall before funds can be released.