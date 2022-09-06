Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:31 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will observe Labor Day next week by changing its meeting to Tuesday, September 6.

At the meeting, the Commissioners will discuss further amendments to procedures for admitting the public into the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties. They will hear a report from Miller EMS for August for the cities of Fairfax and Barnsdall. They may also take action on the plan development and construction of the courthouse annex.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting. It will begin at 10 am in the Women's Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.