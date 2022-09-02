Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

CDC Director Rochelle Walinsky, MD issued a verbal advisory during a recent White House briefing that unvaccinated people should isolate themselves from family gatherings, public events and travel during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Dr Walinsky says that the recent uptick in COVID cases nationwide means we need to return to avoiding large groups, including family gatherings, that include unvaccinated people. She also warns that any form of travel -- from public transportation to individuals on vacation -- are ways that COVID can travel quickly among the population. She is also encouraging everyone to voluntarily return to wearing masks as we enter the annual flu season.