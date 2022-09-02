Posted: Sep 02, 2022 2:12 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2022 2:12 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Osage County Sheriff's Department released an update overnight on the collision that occured in the early morning hours of September 1 involved two vehicles and three individuals.

Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving westbound on Highway 20 when he left his lane and crossed into the on-coming lane where he collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Joe Drummond, age 73. The Drummond vehicle also had a passenger, Priscilla Drummond, age 67.

Clark was pinned for approximately 20 minutes in his vehicle before being extracted by the Hominy Fire Department. He was then transported by Hominy EMS to St Johns Hospital in Owasso where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by first responders. Priscilla Drummond was air-lifted to the St Johns Hospital in Tulsa with injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs. She remains in critical condition.