Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:43 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

A year ago, Oklahoma had the most affordable electricity prices of all 50 states but a recent report released by the US Energy Information Administration says Oklahoma has dropped to number 18 in affordability of electricity and is now number one in the fastest rising rates.

The report says electricity rate pricing surged from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors, which equats to a 49% increase. Residential customers saw an increase of 31% across the same time period.

The average increase nationwide has been 14% or less.