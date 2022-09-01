Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:29 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

An early morning crash early this morning (September 1) near Hominay has claimed the life of two people. Authorities have not released the names of the individuals until further investigation into the crash is completed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road where they found two cars and three people with injuries. Deputies closed portions of the highway to traffic while transportation could be arranged for the people involved in the crash.

Initial reports are that two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the third person was air-lifted to a local hospital.