Posted: Sep 01, 2022 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 1:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday begins September 2 and runs through September 3 at the Cherokee Cultural Grounds on West 810 Road in Tahlequah.

Activities include dance compeitions, host drums, and two marathon runs. There will be lots of activities for all ages and attendees can listen to Principal Chief Hoskins Jr give his annual speech on the accomplishments of the Cherokee Nation over the past year. There will also be a variety of native foods to enjoy.

A complete list of activities can be found on the FACEBOOK page of the Cherokee Nation.