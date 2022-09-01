News
Posted: Sep 01, 2022 10:27 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2022 10:30 AM
Early Morning Power Outage on Bartlesville's Northeast Side Resolved
Tom Davis
Just under 100 Public Service Oklahoma customers near Adams Municipal Golf Course had their electricity service interrupted Thursday morning at about 7:24.
Wayne Green with PSO tells Bartlesville radio the issue was caused, by of all things, a squirrel getting involved in one of their lateral fuses.
The power was restored shortly after 8am on Thursday.
