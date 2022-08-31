Posted: Aug 31, 2022 2:52 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 2:52 PM

Tom Davis

Washington County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WCSPCA) recently received a $4,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest commercial banker Chad Cox presented the check to WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help care for stray animals in our community,” Cox said.

The funds from the contribution are used to offer a reduced reclamation fee to low- or limited-income pet owners. There is a cost for pet owners to reclaim their stray pets who are brought to the shelter by animal control or concerned citizens who find the lost animals. The fees ensure the animals are spayed/neutered, have current rabies vaccinations, a microchip, and a city pet license. For some pet owners, this cost can be a barrier to reclaiming their pets.

“We are thankful to have support from the Arvest Foundation. These funds are critical for us to be able to continue to run special programs like Project Reunite for our underserved community members,” said Pete.

The vision of the WCSPCA is to create a community where all dogs and cats have a safe and loving home. Its mission is to provide shelter and medical care for stray, abandoned and surrendered animals while actively promoting suitable animal adoptions and transports and collaborating with other animal assistance groups.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.