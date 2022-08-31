Posted: Aug 31, 2022 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 2:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) is under investigation by a New York consumer rights law firm over a security breach that occured with student loans the state holds and that are serviced by Nelnet Servicing, a third-party data processing organization.

Stolen data included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and Social Security numberss

Depending on what the investigation uncovers, OSLA may face fines or legal action.