Posted: Aug 31, 2022 2:04 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 2:04 PM

Victoria Edwards

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court announced it will consider whether to put the legalized use of marijuana onto the upcoming November ballot.

Earlier this summer, a group called the Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws presented signatures to the Oklahoma State Capitol in an effort to force a vote on legalizing marijuana for recreational use onto the November ballot. Initially, the group thought they had easily beat the deadline for the ballot to include the initiative but they soon found that a 2020 law that required more scrutiny of signatures to assure they are registered voters was putting their effort in jeopardy. What normally would take 2-3 weeks of verification ended up taking almost seven weeks to complete and caused the group to miss the printing deadline for the ballot. The group then filed a lawsuit to ask the state Supreme Court to make the decision to add the measure to the ballot.

If the Oklahoma State Supreme Court decides the measure cannot be added at this time it would be assigned for a future ballot. At that point, the group would hve to petition Governor Stitt to hold a specially-called election to have the vote in 2020.