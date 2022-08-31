Posted: Aug 31, 2022 12:20 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 12:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

A personal injury collision on the morning of August 31 is being blamed on a deer that unexpectedly entered into the roadway about one mile west of Skiatook on Lake Road near Deer Valley Drive.

According to the collision report, Jason Norrid of Skiatook was traveling southbound on Lake Road on his 2005 Harley Davison motorcycle when the deer jumped out in front of him. Norrid was taken by Skiatook EMS to St John's Medical Center with injuries to his head and arm.