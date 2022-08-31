Posted: Aug 31, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 10:43 AM

Tom Davis

For the past six years, the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has sponsored or co-sponsored Oklahoma’s Kid Governor program. Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the program will expand to be a full Kid Governor® civics program for fifth graders across Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Dorman, OICA’s CEO, said,"Beginning with the next Oklahoma Kid Governor®, instead of only a few kids entering a competition, every Oklahoma fifth grader will have the opportunity to participate in a statewide election. Even better, Oklahoma’s teachers will have access to an array of materials to help students learn the importance of democracy and the role they can play in it.”